Islamabad, May 13: Amid the deteriorating law and order situation in Pakistan, six terrorists were killed by the security forces in Balochistan, ARY News reported citing the military's media wing said on Saturday. The terrorists were apparently killed in an operation that commenced at FC Compound Muslim Bagh in Northern Balochistan on Friday evening.

"The complex clearance operation involved hostage rescue operation as well to save three families from a residential block. The terrorists had not even spared children of their horrendous approach," ARY News quoted the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) as saying in a statement. Pakistan: Terrorists Attack With Hand Grenade in Swabi, Waziristan District; Two Cops Killed.

Also, during the operation, seven soldiers and a civilian were killed, ARY News quoted ISPR as informing further. Six people, including a woman, were injured during the gunbattle between the security forces and the terrorists. Pakistan: Terrorists Seize Police Station, Take Hostages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu.

Meanwhile, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday, security personnel in Hoshab, Balochistan, successfully repelled a terrorist attack at a checkpoint.

A security checkpoint near Hoshab came under attack from terrorists. However, the security forces managed to thwart the terrorists.

