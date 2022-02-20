Islamabad [Pakistan], February 20 (ANI): Justice seems a distant dream for the Qalandarani family of Balochistan's Khuzdar district as 11 years have passed since sixteen members of their family were arrested by Pakistani forces but they could not be traced yet by the government.

On February 18, 2011, the Military took numerous Baloch citizens from the Tootak area in Khuzdar district in custody out of which 16 people have not been recovered even after a prolonged delay of years, reported Islam Khabar.

The family members have been appealing to the government to search for the missing people however even after such a long time no trace has been found. The family is desperately hoping that justice will be served.

During the operation, the forces raided each and every house present in the area. They suffered great pain and trauma which is unimaginable as the operation continuously went on for several hours and military personnel took many people of Tootak in custody.

Following the incident, some people were released. However 80-year-old Mohammad Rahim Khan Qalandarani and 16 others from the family were missing. Mohammad Rahim passed away in July 2020.

Pakistani forces arrested the family of Mohammad Rahim Khan Qalandarani and set their house on fire. Along with Mohammad Rahim Khan, others including Dr Tahir, Fida Ahmed, Nisar Ahmed, Aaftab Nadim, Aasif, Jafar and Zia Ul were taken into custody, reported Islam Khabar.

During 2014 unnumbered graves were found in the nearby area in Tootak of Khuzdar district. More than 100 dead bodies were found in these graves and in deteriorated condition. Some of these graves were reduced to mere bones and skeletons that they had become destroyed to a level of unrecognition.

The revelation of these graves has only added to the misery of the family as they are more worried for their loved ones. Earlier, a Baloch political activist, Munir Mengal, said that military and terror groups are suppressing locals in Balochistan.

"There is a military rule and the other rule is the rule of terrorist organizations, who are the assets of the Pakistani state. Pakistan state is using those terrorist organizations to eliminate the Baloch nationalists with an aim to deeply penetrate Balochistan. No organization - be it the judiciary or police - are irrelevant with respect to the abuse of rights inside Balochistan," said Munir. (ANI)

