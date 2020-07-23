Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], July 23 (ANI): At least 16 people were injured in a blast at Turi Bazaar in Pakistan's Parachinar on Thursday.

The explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) that had been fitted inside a vegetable cart, the Dawn reported citing DSP Najab Ali.

It is yet to be ascertained who planted the IED.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

