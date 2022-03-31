New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Pakistan recorded 244 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday.

With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,524,793 in the Asian country, said the NCOC, according to media reports.

A total of 126 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,485,735, showed data from the NCOC, Xinhua reported.

In addition, six more deaths were registered during the last 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 30,355.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 575,257 infections recorded, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 505,003 cases so far. (ANI)

