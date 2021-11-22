Karachi [Pakistan], November 22 (ANI): As many as 269 people have contracted dengue and nine people crumbled to death on Sunday in Pakistan.

Citing Sindh's health department sources, Geo News reported that the death toll due to dengue has reached 22. Moreover, 78 people from Sindh have been infected by dengue overnight with 48 being from the hotspot region-Karachi, 16 from Hyderabad, nine from Umarkot, three from Tharparkar and two from Matiari.

Also Read | Global Ransomware Attacks Fueled by Unregulated Cryptocurrencies, Says Report.

A spokesperson from Sindh's health department revealed that the recent deaths were witnessed in the city's district Central, Korangi and Malir.

As many as three people died of dengue hailing from Karachi and six people from Punjab on Sunday reported Geo News. (ANI)

Also Read | US: ‘Some Fatalities’ After SUV Plows into Christmas Parade in Waukesha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)