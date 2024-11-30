Islamabad [Pakistan], November 30 (ANI): The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has granted bail to senior journalist Matiullah Jan, who was arrested after an alleged confrontation with police at a security checkpoint in Pakistan's Islamabad, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on Saturday approved Jan's bail plea against surety bonds worth Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 10,000 each and directed authorities to release the journalist.

Also Read | California: Teacher Dies of Rabies After Being Bitten by Bat in Classroom at School in Dos Palos.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the two-day physical remand of Matiullah Jan. Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued the orders and asked authorities to consider Matiullah Jan in judicial custody.

Earlier, the physical remand of Jan was challenged in Islamabad High Court (IHC). According to details, journalist's lawyer Imaan Mazari had filed the plea, challenging the verdict of the ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra.

Also Read | Reliance Tops Wizikey Media Visibility Rankings for 2024, Achieves 97.43 out of 100 Showing YoY Improvements.

On Friday, the Anti-Terrorism Court sent senior journalist Matiullah Jan on a two-day physical remand in a case filed in Margalla police station, as reported by ARY News.

According to the details, the ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra announced the reserved verdict where the police had requested a 30-day physical remand of Matiullah Jan. However, the court approved two-day physical remand of journalist.

Jan was arrested in Islamabad and a case was registered against him at the Margalla police station, ARY News reported.

According to the FIR, the driver allegedly tried to run over law enforcer who signalled him to stop the car. The driver reportedly drove the vehicle towards the personnel, putting their lives at risk. The personnel managed to stop the vehicle by placing a barrier on the route.

Matiullah Jan's name is mentioned in the case and the FIR stated that the journalist was on drugs as ice was recovered from the car's seat. The case against Jan includes charges of attempted murder and other serious offence, ARY News reported.

Following his arrest, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called for release of Matiullah Jan. In a statement, CPJ said, "Pakistan authorities must immediately and unconditionally release senior journalist Matiullah Jan and stop harassing him for his journalistic work."

Expressing displeasure over his arrest, the Committee to Protect Journalists, CPJ's Asia program coordinator, Beh Lih Yi said, "CPJ is dismayed by the arrest of Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan following his coverage of protests in Islamabad. The Pakistani authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Jan and ensure that journalists are not subjected to retaliation for their reporting."

Similarly, human rights organisation Amnesty International took to X to demand release of Jan and called charges against him "politically motivated."

https://x.com/HRCP87/status/1862005488398864666

Amnesty International called Jan's "arbitrary detention" on "trumped up charges" "an affront on the right to freedom of expression and media freedom", Dawn reported.

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has urged Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to intervene in the matter and secure immediate release of Jan, according to Dawn report.

In a statement, PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Arshad Ansari condemned his arrest.The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan demanded Jan's "immediate and unconditional release." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)