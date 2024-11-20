Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], November 20 (ANI): 12 personnel were killed, and six terrorists were killed when a checkpost was attacked in the Mali Khel area of Bannu in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to Pakistan military's media wing on Wednesday.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of a significant rise in attacks on security forces, law enforcement agencies, and checkpoints, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as reported by Dawn.

Also Read | PM Modi in Guyana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Becomes First PM To Visit Nation in 56 Years, Meets Caribbean Leaders, Underscores Deep Ties That Bind Region With India (See Pics).

Bannu district, which has been increasingly affected by militant violence, has recently witnessed incidents such as the abduction of police officers, an attack on a girls' school, and a shootout that resulted in the martyrdom of three security personnel.

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that on November 19 (Tuesday), "khwarij" attempted to launch an attack on a Joint Check Post in the Mali Khel area of Bannu District. The ISPR confirmed that the attack was successfully repelled, but a suicide blast caused the perimeter wall and nearby infrastructure of the checkpost to collapse, leading to the martyrdom of 10 soldiers and two Frontier Constabulary personnel.

Also Read | Pakistan Suicide Attack: 12 Military Personnel Killed, 10 Critically Injured After 6 Men Rams Explosives-Laden Vehicle Into Wall of Check Post in MaliKhel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

The ISPR added, "During the subsequent exchange of fire, six khwarij were eliminated."

According to the report, in July, the government labelled the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as Fitna al Khawarij and instructed all institutions to refer to those responsible for terrorist attacks in Pakistan as "khariji" (outcasts).

The ISPR statement highlighted that the troops successfully prevented the attempt to breach the post, forcing the khwarij to drive an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall. The statement further mentioned that the suicide blast caused part of the perimeter wall to collapse and damaged nearby infrastructure, leading to the martyrdom of twelve brave soldiers, including 10 security forces personnel and two Frontier Constabulary soldiers.

The ISPR also reported that a sanitization operation was in progress and assured that those responsible for the attack would be held accountable. "Pakistan's security forces and law enforcement agencies are committed to eradicating terrorism, and the sacrifices of our brave men only reinforce our determination," the military reiterated.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed their grief over the killing of the 12 personnel, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan. In their individual statements, both leaders honoured the armed forces for their sacrifice and bravery in eliminating six terrorists while protecting the country.

President Zardari was quoted as saying, "The entire nation salutes the soldiers for laying down their lives to protect the security of their homeland." He emphasised the nation's determination to eradicate terrorism. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz said, "The sacrifices of our soldiers will never go in vain. The Fitna al Khawarij, who pose threats to the lives and property of the people, will face severe consequences."

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the terrorist attack. Referring to the soldiers as "heroes of our nation," Naqvi remarked, "The courageous sons of our homeland gave their lives to foil the malicious plans of the terrorists." The interior minister, pledging continued support for the families of the martyrs, emphasised, "The nation remains forever indebted to their unwavering commitment to peace." He stressed that such sacrifices are unparalleled globally and noted that the attack highlights the persistent threats posed by extremist groups in the region.

https://x.com/IraninIslamabad/status/1859160665665257679

The Iranian embassy in Islamabad also condemned the attack in a statement on X, saying, "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Mali Khel, Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which resulted in the martyrdom of twelve security personnel." The statement continued, "We extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Government, Army, and people of Pakistan, as well as to the families of those who lost their loved ones."

In a separate statement, the United States reiterated its commitment to collaborating with Pakistan to strengthen its ability to detect, prevent, and respond to terrorist threats, according to State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Miller stated, "We are dedicated to working with government leaders and civilian institutions to explore ways to enhance capacity in detecting, preventing, and addressing threats from militant terrorist groups." His comments were made in response to a question about how the US could assist Pakistan in eradicating terrorism from the region.

The report stated that Miller acknowledged the recent abduction of seven policemen in Bannu, who were later rescued, and reports of a military convoy being ambushed near the Afghan border. He condemned these and all other terrorist acts, recognising the significant suffering endured by the Pakistani people due to terrorism and violent extremism. He extended his condolences to those affected by the recent attacks, including the deadly bombing at Quetta's train station.

In response to questions about US actions targeting terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan, a concern repeatedly raised by Pakistan to Kabul, Miller emphasized the ongoing "important bilateral counterterrorism partnership" between the US and Pakistan. He noted that this collaboration involved "regular high-level dialogues and working-level consultations" aimed at strengthening both civilian and military capabilities to identify and counter such threats.

Terrorist attacks have surged since the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke a fragile ceasefire with the government in 2022 and pledged to target security forces. In 2023, Pakistan recorded 1,524 fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terrorist attacks and counterterrorism operations. Overall fatalities, including those of criminals, reached a six-year high.

Just a day ago, four people, including a tribal leader and a woman, were killed, and four others were injured when armed assailants opened fire on a double-cabin vehicle in Bannu. On Monday, more than six policemen were abducted from a check post near North Waziristan but were safely rescued by police, with the assistance of tribal elders.

Over the weekend, eight security personnel were killed, and three others were wounded in intense gunfights with militants in the Tirah Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). In Balochistan's Kalat, seven security forces were killed, and 18 others were injured in a pre-dawn terrorist attack on a check post. The military also reported killing six terrorists and wounding four more in the same incident. Earlier this month, a suicide bombing at Quetta railway station claimed the lives of 26 people, including 16 security personnel, and left 61 others injured. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)