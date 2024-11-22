Balochistan [Pakistan], November 22 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has reported that the Dasht Khadan area of the Kech district has been under military siege and harassment for over a week with locals living a life of hostages.

In a post on X, the BYC stated," Kuddan, a remote area of Tehsil Dasht in District Kech is under military siege and operation has been going on for more than a week now. The security forces tightly control the entire region and people are living a hostage life. The Law Enforcement Authorities (LEAs) are moving from house to house raids, setting ablaze and forcibly disappearing people, particularly educated youngsters".

The BYC also highlighted that the abducted individuals include Talal Umer, son of Muhammad Umer, Salman, son of Liaqat, Habib, son of Mujeeb, and Hakeem Baloch.

According to the BYC, the fear and psychological impact of military actions on the Baloch people is unbearable and has made their lives extremely difficult.

The BYC further lamented, "Additionally, the amount of fear and psychological impacts of military operations on the native Baloch people is unprecedented and has made life unbearable for them. Along with genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity are being committed against the Baloch nation".

Recently, Pakistani security forces abducted Uzair Umeed and Abdul Rehman Qadeer during a raid in Zamuran, the Balochistan Post reported. Locals say that the families of the abducted individuals were promised their return, but there has been no update. Notably, Uzair Umeed's two sons, Nazir and Anif, were kidnapped two months ago and released after being severely tortured.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee strongly condemned the ongoing violence and urged that the international community take action to stop the genocide of the Baloch people. It noted that the human rights organisations need to highlight these serious violations of the Baloch people's rights.

"The Baloch nation must continue resisting and unite against the military operations that threaten its survival as a people", the post by the Balocj Yakjehti Committee on X said. (ANI)

