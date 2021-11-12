Islamabad [Pakistan], November 12 (ANI): Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday met with the Chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and decided to adopt a joint strategy against Imran Khan government.

Zardari met Maulana Fazlur Rehman who is leading the alliance of major opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Zardari went to Rehman's residence in Islamabad to inquire about his health and discuss matters related to the current political situation in the country, Geo News reported.

The meeting came days after PDM announced to hold 'mehngai' march across Pakistan before going ahead with a long march towards Islamabad.

The PDM informed that the rallies against the government over rising inflation would be held in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore and Peshawar.

In other recent developments, the Imran Khan government has announced a hike in the price of petrol by Pakistani Rs 8.03 per litre, a day after the Prime Minister also warned the nation that fuel prices would have to undergo an increase.

Besides, reports suggest that the rate of inflation in Pakistan is the fourth highest in the world which could lead to unrest and protests against the Imran Khan government.

Citing an incident in a family of Karachi, Shah Meer Baloch wrote in The Guardian that a shoe-seller set himself on fire as he could not meet his expenses or send money home due to the "skyrocketing prices". (ANI)

