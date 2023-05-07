Islamabad [Pakistan], May 7 (ANI): Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in a meeting with the Afghan Foreign Minister under the caretaker Taliban regime, Amir Khan Muttaqi, stressed the need for enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan to "effectively" tackle the common challenges of terrorism and extremism, Geo News reported.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Afghan Foreign Minister under the Taliban, who is currently in Pakistan for a four-day visit, called on the army chief at his office in Rawalpindi.

The two discussed issues of mutual interest including aspects related to regional security, border management, and formalisation of bilateral security mechanisms for improvement in the current security environment, according to Geo News.

COAS General Munir, besides discussing bilateral issues, also reiterated the need for full support and commitment from the interim Afghan government in matters of mutual interest, the military's media wing stated.

Moreover, the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's traditional support for the people of Afghanistan and acknowledged the important role that the country continues to play in facilitating peace and development in Afghanistan. He also expressed his desire to work closely with Pakistan to promote regional stability and prosperity, according to Geo News.

Both sides during the meeting, agreed on the importance of maintaining regular contact to strengthen bilateral ties and address issues of common concern.

Later, the army chief reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to a stable, peaceful, and prosperous Afghanistan. (ANI)

