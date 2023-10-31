Karachi [Pakistan], October 30 (ANI): An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi issued a lifetime arrest warrant for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Arsalan Taj Hussain and declared him 'fugitive' in a treason case registered against him and other party leaders, ARY News reported on Monday.

This comes after the state police failed to arrest former Sindh assembly member Arsalan Taj after which the ATC declared him an absconder and issued a lifetime arrest warrant.

According to ARY News, the investigating officer (IO) presented a report to the court regarding the declaration of PTI as an absconder, marking the completion of the process.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing till November 14 and has summoned witnesses to the next hearing.

The PTI leaders were nominated in a case regarding interference in the government and inciting people against the country's institutions. The government filed a complaint that led to the registration of a case against Arsalan Taj in Landhi police station.

Arsalan Taj was arrested by the police in plain cloth on March 12 from his residence.

According to PTI Sindh spokesperson, Shehzad Qureshi, Sindh police 'raided' houses of party leaders including Khurram Sher Zaman, Arslan Taj and Raja Azhar. (ANI)

