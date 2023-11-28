Islamabad [Pakistan], November 28 (ANI): A special court on Tuesday ruled that the hearing in the cypher case against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be conducted at the Adiala jail but in an open court, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, who is hearing the cypher case, against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, announced the decision.

Also Read | US Murder Case: Man Who Killed His Mother and Stuffed Her Body in a Box in New York Could Walk Free if Cleared During Mental Health Assessment.

Zulqarnain's decision comes as Adiala jail authorities, citing "security risks" did not present Imran Khan before the special court at Islamabad's Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) on Tuesday, according to Dawn report.

Last week, Judge Zulqarnain issued orders to present Imran Khan and Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, at the FJC. Judge Zulqarnain presided over the hearing at the FJC today. During the hearing, Barrister Salman Safdar appeared as Imran Khan's lawyer, while Advocate Ali Bukhari was present as Qureshi's counsel.

Also Read | North Korea Reports First Opposing Votes in Local Elections in Decades; 99.63% Voter Turnout Recorded.

The FIA's prosecutors, Shah Khawar and Zulfikar Abbas Naqvi, were also present during the hearing. During the hearing, the jail authorities presented a report to the court, which was reviewed by Judge Zulqarnain.

The report, citing reports by intelligence agencies and the police, stated that Imran Khan faces life threats, according to the Dawn report. It further added, "It has been informed that the PTI chairman faces security risks on a serious scale."

During the hearing, the jail authorities said that they had written a letter to the Islamabad police requesting additional security. Safdar requested the court adjourn the hearing indefinitely and grant bail to Imran Khan, according to the Dawn report.

Qureshi's lawyer, Bukhari, requested the court issue directives for his client to be presented before the court and termed it a "legal responsibility." After a brief while, the special court announced its order on the report presented by the jail officials, approving the jail trial. However, the judge said that the trial will be held in an open court.

The court noted that the jail authorities and security agencies had voiced their reservations on holding the trial against Imran Khan at the FJC. The court's order stated that the next hearing will be held at the Adiala jail and it will be an open court.

The special court announced that those who wanted to attend the proceedings would not be stopped from doing so and journalists would also be allowed to witness the trial. Furthermore, the court said that five family members of each suspect will be allowed inside the courtroom. The hearing in the case has been adjourned until December 1, Dawn reported.

The cypher case is related to a diplomatic document that the federal investigation agency's charge sheet alleges was never returned by Imran Khan. PTI has stressed that the document included a threat from the US to remove Imran Khan as Pakistan PM. Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who are currently in prison, were indicted in the case on October 23. Both the leaders have pleaded not guilty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)