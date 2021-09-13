Peshawar (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) [Pakistan], September 13 (ANI): Standing operating procedures (SOPs) against the COVID-19 were violated during the Cantonment board elections held in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday.

Elections were held in nine cantonments of seven districts in the province.

Also Read | Afghan Girls Can Attend Schools But in Gender-Separated Classes, Says Taliban Government.

COVID-19 protocols were violated during the elections, especially outside the polling stations where people were seen not wearing masks, reported Dawn.

Supporters gathered outside the polling stations, assembling at the elections camps without observing social distancing.

Also Read | Barbados to Rotherham in Bra! Tiny Lizard ‘Barbie’ Travels 4000 Miles Hidden in Lingerie.

Sanitisers at the election camps were not used at all.

A police constable informed that a person was specially deployed with a thermal gun to check the temperature, outside the main gate of Government Higher Secondary School No.2 Peshawar Cant where a polling station was established for ward-2.

Nonetheless, the person was removed within two hours of being deployed, as the candidates raised objections over him, reported Dawn.

Also, in most cases, the chief executive officers of the same cantonment board were appointed as the returning officers for the elections.

Elections were held in cantonments of Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Havelian and Murree Galis.

Pakistan's ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf bagged 16 seats out of 33 seats and emerged as the largest party in the cantonment board polls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)