Karachi, October 2: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 was recorded in Pakistan's Karachi on Wednesday (local time), as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Dawn reported.

As per PMD, the earthquake was experienced seven kilometres north west of Malir at 09:34 am on Wednesday morning and the tremors were at a depth of 10 km within the earth crust. Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 on Richter Scale Strikes Country; No Casualties Reported.

Earlier on September 16, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Pakistan, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. As per the NCS, the earthquake took place at a depth of 60km. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 16/09/2025 13:34:47 IST, Lat: 31.36 N, Long: 70.28 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Pakistan."

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)