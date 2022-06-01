Islamabad [Pakistan], June 1 (ANI): An eight-member cabinet of Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has taken oath at the Governor House in the first phase, according to media reports.

Newly appointed Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman administered the oath to the provincial ministers late at night on Monday, The News International reported.

The cabinet members include Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Sardar Owais Khan Leghari, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Ataullah Tarar, Chaudhry Bilal Asghar and Ali Hider Gillani.

However, their portfolios will be announced later, as per the publication.

On April 30, Hamza Shahbaz took the oath as Chief Minister, almost two weeks after he won the election, due to the refusal of the then governor to administer the oath to the Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader. (ANI)

