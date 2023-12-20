Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 20 (ANI): The filing of nominations for the upcoming general elections 2024 in Pakistan began on Wednesday with political candidates across the country submitting their papers, as reported by ARY News.

Both national and provincial assembly candidates are engaging with their respective Returning Officers (ROs) for their nomination.

As per the election schedule, the candidates will be able to submit nomination papers within a three-day timeline.

The contestants' form for the general election consists of 11 pages.

The process of obtaining papers from women and minority candidates has already started a day before, ARY News reported.

After the submission of the nomination, the preliminary list of the candidates will be released on December 23.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has formally announced the date of general elections in 2024 after a consensus was reached between Pakistan President Arif Alvi and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The ECP announced plans to hold general elections on February 8, 2024, after a key consultative meeting was held between President Arif Alvi and CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, reported ARY News.

Moreover, formal notifications have been issued by both the ECP headquarters and the President's House.

Earlier, according to the sources, both sides had initially failed to reach a consensus on the election date.

Before the formal announcement, in a letter, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja formally suggested President Alvi to hold the General Elections 2024 on February 11, according to ARY News.

After the President-CEC meeting, a consultative session was held under the chair of the Chief Election Commissioner.

Later, the meeting was also attended by Attorney General Mansoor Usman, sources said, adding that the attorney general came with the president's prescribed election date to the ECP headquarters. (ANI)

