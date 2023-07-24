Islamabad [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): At least four people were killed and several others were left injured after a two-storey building collapsed in Pakistan's Sukkur city due to heavy rainfall on Monday, ARY news reported.

The incident happened in Sukkur's Mian Dad Khoso village in Sindh, Pakistan, four people were found dead while several others were found trapped in the rubble.

The bodies of the deceased and injured were rushed to the hospital. However, ARY news reported that even the medical staff is finding it difficult to treat the patients due to power outages.

Notably, several parts of Pakistan are reeling under severe power outages, in some places lasting over 10-12 hours.

Meanwhile, severe monsoon rains are affecting parts of Pakistan and the current wave is to prevail in Sindh until July 26, ARY news reported citing the MET office.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also directed the authorities to stay concerned regarding the necessary arrangements and reallocating people in flood-risk areas.

According to NDMA, due to the rapid discharge of water at River Kabul, there is a risk of flooding in the low-lying areas near Nowshera.

It has been said as heavy rains are likely to continue throughout the country during the next two days, there is a risk of land sliding and flash flooding in several areas, ARY news reported.

In another incident, at least nine people were killed in rain-related incidents Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region due to heavy downpours.

Following this, an emergency was declared in the province's Lower and Upper Chitral districts till August 15, according to Dawn.

Earlier on Sunday, heavy rains hit Pakistan’s Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Dadu districts of Sindh province, causing urban flooding in the wake of the breakdown of the drainage system and suspending power supply, Dawn reported.

Moderate rain soaked the city of Mirpurkhas and other district towns intermittently turning main roads and streets into pools of water and flooding all depressions and low-lying areas.

In some low-lying localities, rainwater entered a number of houses, forcing the families to shift to safer places. Rainwater could not be drained from the roads and streets as the pumping stations did not have a power supply. (ANI)

