Peshawar, March 16: A grade-7 student was found dead in the lock-up of the Peshawar West Cantonment police station on Monday, cited The News, reported Geo News. He was arrested following a clash with shopkeepers at Liaquat Bazaar for pointing a gun at them.

The spokesperson for the Peshawar Police said the deceased was arrested by the cops of the West Cantonment Police Station after the clash and a case was lodged against him, reported Geo News.

As per the police, he died by suicide by strangulating himself. However, the father of the deceased said his son was tortured to death but the cops staged the drama that he died by suicide.

Meanwhile, the young boy's relatives and villagers staged a demonstration and blocked the road outside the police station to protest his death. They were demanding justice for the family as well as strict action against all those involved in the torture of the deceased student. The protesters calmed down only after they saw the SHO and other cops behind the bars.

While many have been questioning as to what made the young boy commit suicide even if the police version is true, others were found calling attention to the demeanour of law enforcer's towards common citizens.

Questions were also raised as to how the incident happened when senior cops have claimed that all the police stations, offices of SHOs, and lock-ups are being monitored through CCTV cameras to stop the torture during custody as well as improve the treatment with the people in custody, reported Geo News.

