Islamabad [Pakistan], January 12 (ANI): Pakistan is struggling to unlock the potential of Gwadar port, a deep-sea port in the southwest, despite significant investment, Voice of America (VOA) News reported.

Built-in 2007 at a cost of nearly USD 250 million, the port has been operated by the China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC) since 2013. However, nearly a decade after the first container ships docked there in 2016, Gwadar port has failed to attract substantial commercial activity, with experts citing insecurity, inadequate infrastructure, and a lack of a clear operational strategy, VOA News reported.

A recent press release following a meeting chaired by Pakistani Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, highlighted the absence of a comprehensive plan to boost trade at Gwadar port.

According to the VOA News report, the statement revealed that the port has not been able to attract meaningful commercial traffic due to a lack of commercial analysis and operational planning. The minister urged immediate efforts to tap into the port's potential, noting that the necessary groundwork had not been laid over the years.

Despite close to a billion dollars invested in infrastructure development in Gwadar and its surrounding areas, including the construction of a new airport, the port remains underutilized. According to a report by Pakistan's Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Gwadar handled less than 1 per cent of the country's seaborne trade in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, making it the smallest of Pakistan's three major ports.

This stark underperformance has been attributed to Pakistan's broader governance issues, including a lack of long-term planning.

According to VOA News report, experts argue that the port's challenges are compounded by the absence of basic facilities like water, electricity, and security, making it an unattractive destination for both commercial investment and airlines.

Muhammad Faisal, a foreign policy expert, noted that the port's stagnation reflects deeper governance failures in Pakistan. While the new Gwadar airport is seen as a crucial element for the future, current conditions in the city hinder its ability to support economic growth and international trade. (ANI)

