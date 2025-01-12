Jakarta, January 12: Mount Ibu in North Maluku in Indonesia erupted on Saturday, spewing hot lava and releasing a column of smoke and ash four kilometres, an official said. The volcano, located on Halmahera Island, erupted at 7:45 pm Eastern Indonesia time, sending a tall flaming column soaring into the sky.

"The lava was spotted two kilometres away from the eruption centre," Geological Agency head Muhammad Wafid said in a statement.

The volcano is still at the second-highest alert level. Volcano Eruption Caught on Camera in Indonesia: Mount Ibu on Halmahera Island Erupts in North Maluku Province, Spews Hot Lava and Smoke Into the Air (Watch Video).

Volcano Erupts in Indonesia

Indonesia’s Mount Ibu looks like Lord of the Rings' Sauron eye as it erupts and gushes hot lava four kilometers into the air pic.twitter.com/v9VmHkKw5w — RT (@RT_com) January 11, 2025

#Volcano#MountIbu is one of Indonesia's most active volcanoes. In 2023, it erupted 21,100 times, including an eruption on November 14 that prompted an aviation warning. Mount Ibu is 1,325 meters (4,347 feet) tall, located on Halmahera island in the North Maluku province of… pic.twitter.com/6LT9FYyAj4 — G.manoj (@gvmmanoj) January 11, 2025

There has been no new evacuation order, but visitors and villagers have been told to vacate a zone four to 5.5 kilometres from the peak.

Ibu is one of Indonesia's most active volcanoes, erupting more than 2,000 times last year. More than 700,000 people lived on Halmahera island as of 2022, according to official figures. (ANI/WAM)

