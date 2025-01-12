Beijing, January 12: A new trend has emerged in China’s dating scene, with the "monkey-type man" becoming a highly sought-after archetype among potential partners. This shift in preferences comes amidst a broader decline in marriages, as the country recorded 4.747 million unions in the first three quarters of 2024, reflecting a 16.6% decrease from the previous year.

The term "monkey-type man" first gained traction on mainland social media, referring to male celebrities with fit physiques and prominent eyes, resembling monkeys. This includes popular figures like actor Wu Lei, actor and singer Wang Hedi, and talk show host Fu Hang. The term contrasts with other archetypes, such as the "mouse-type man" and "dog-type man." One online observer explained, “While monkey-type men may seem playful and humorous, they are dependable when it counts.” Marriage Scam in China: Woman Conspires With Boyfriend To Catch Husband in Sex Worker Trap for Divorce After Marrying for Bride Price; Jailed.

The association of funny men with monkeys stems from the legendary figure of Sun Wukong, or the Monkey King, known for his quick wit and humour in the classic Chinese tale Journey to the West. One netizen shared her preference for "monkey-type men," citing their "energetic and cheerful personalities" as a key attraction. China: Reluctant to Get Married or Have Kids, Doctor Tricks Pregnant Girlfriend Into Taking Abortion Pill.

Who Is a Monkey-Type Man?

A "monkey-type man" refers to a man who embodies traits such as humour, energy, and a sunny personality, often associated with the legendary Monkey King, Sun Wukong, from Journey to the West. These men are typically seen as fit, with a good sense of humour and a positive outlook on life. They are considered reliable and thoughtful despite their playful and sometimes carefree exterior. Many appreciate their ability to handle life's challenges with optimism, making them enjoyable and dependable companions. The rising popularity of "monkey-type men" reflects a shift in romantic preferences, where qualities like emotional value and personal connection are prioritized over wealth and social status.

