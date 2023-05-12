Pakpattan [Pakistan], May 12 (ANI): Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has condemned the blasphemy charges against Christian woman Musarrat Bibi and a Muslim man Muhammad Sarmad in tehsil Arif Wala of Pakistan's PakPattan.

It is alleged that the two burned pages of the Quran in the school where Musarrat Bibi was working as a peon and Muhammad Sarmad was working as a gardener.

A man named Kashif Nadeem on April 19, 2023, called the police after he noticed that a mob of people had gathered in front of Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Tehsil Arifwala of district PakPattan to attack both accused.

People alleged that on April 15 both desecrated the Quran's pages in school and will have to be punished on the spot.

HRFP fact findings team went to Tehsil Arif Wala and met with the victim's family, school officials, community, and police. It was then revealed that on April 15 afternoon, Musarrat Bibi and Muhammad Sarmad were assigned the duty to clean the school's store room. The two while collecting old and damaged papers and taking them outside, were asked by the administration to set them on fire.

Younas Masih, brother of Musarrat Bibi shared with the HRFP that the accusation of blasphemy on both of them was not real. Both victims were performing the duty assigned by their headmistress Nasreen Saeed. They just cleaned the area.

School officials stated that there were no holy papers in the trash they burnt. Moreover, Musarrat Bibi and Muhammad Sarmad were unable to read. When they were cleaning the area, the school's students alleged that the two burned papers with Quranic verses.

As a result, both were arrested and sent to Arif Wala jail on April 19, HRFP added.

Since, Younas Masih, brother of Musarrat Bibi visited the HRFP office and discussed the threats faced by them, and their immediate and long-term needs. The HRFP is providing them with legal assistance, fulfilling their needs and protective measures. The next hearing in the district and session court of PakPattan is on May 12.

Musarrat Bibi a widow, mother of three daughters, has been working in the school since her husband Barkat Masih died a few years ago. Barkat Masih did the same job of peon.

According to the FIR registered on April 19, "Kashif Nadeem was informed that in Government Girls Higher Secondary School Chak No. 66 EB, a Christian woman has defiled the pages of the Holy Quran. She with Muhammad Sarmad has committed blasphemy against Holy Quran under section 295B of PPC."

Naveed Walter, President of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) said that the allegation of blasphemous acts by someone is always dangerous and urgent. The laws have been misused against religious minorities and innocents.

Naveed Walter said that religious minorities are facing non-stop violence in Muslim-majority Pakistan. The constitution has gaps between the guarantees of minorities' rights and discriminatory laws and practices. He urged to stop the violations and make sure the provision of equal rights and the freedom to practice their faith, religion and beliefs. (ANI)

