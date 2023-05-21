Lahore [Pakistan], May 21 (ANI): Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has welcomed the grant of post-arrest bails to Christian woman Musarrat Bibi and Muslim man Muhammad Sarmad by a local court of Arifwala, Pakpattan in Pakistan's Punjab.

Both were charged with blasphemy under 295B of PPC for allegedly burning the papers containing Quranic verses on April 15 in a school where Musarrat Bibi was working as a peon and Muhammad Sarmad was working as a gardener, HRFP said in the press release.

The court granted bail to Musarrat Bibi and Muhammad Sarmad after last hearing on May 12 by furnishing surety bonds of PKR 100,000 with one surety for each. The court trial will continue and the next hearing will be scheduled during the next couple of weeks.

The court of Additional Session Judge Ejaz Ahmad Phullarwan in the verdict stated that during the course of the investigation, the factum came to the surface that no occurrence has taken place as has been stated by the complainant of instant FIR 385/2023 dated April 19, 2023 under section 295 B of PPC, according to HRFP press release

The HRFP stated that the FIR against both accused was lodged at the local police station while the case falls within the ambit of further inquiry u/s 497 (2) PPC and added that both victims are illiterates.

According to the HRFP press release, the HRFP will continue to support the victims and their families through legal, financial and advocacy from the beginning. The HRFP will continue their assistance through protection and fulfilling the further needs in their situation.

HRFP observed the innocence of both the accused as the team has fact findings visit on-site at the beginning of the issue. They met their family, stakeholders and Musarrat's brother Younas Masih with the local pastor visited the HRFP office.

Musarrat Bibi has shared the all details with HRFP on how and why she and Muhammad Sarmad are falsely accused of blasphemy. According to the HRFP press release, the main reason for accusing her is their hatred for being Christian.

Musarrat Bibi said that one of the root causes was that few teachers forced her to clean the toilets only and have not been allowed her to sell food items at the school store, saying, "you are a Christian, so you have to clean toilets only."

Musarrat further told HRFP, "On the day of incident, victims were performing their duty assigned by their headmistress Nasreen Saeed, they just cleaned the area and the garbage was burnt by Muhammad Sarmad but there were no 'holy papers' in the trash they burnt."

She further added, "The students and teachers of school alleged that the papers with Quranic verses have been burnt by Musarrat Bibi and Muhammad Sarmad. During mob attack, both were arrested and sent to Arifwala jail on 19 April 2023."

Musarrat Bibi, a widow, and mother of three daughters, was working as a peon. She started working after her husband died in 2007.

Naveed Walter, President of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), in the press release said that once a person is accused of blasphemy, it affects the individual and his/her family and community for a long time even for a lifetime, especially when the accused belonged to a minority community.

Walter said the allegation of blasphemy is a life threat all the time and stressed that it not only affects victims and families physically but emotionally, psychologically and economically as well. HRFP President stated that the survivors do not live normal lives even after they are granted bail by the court. (ANI)

