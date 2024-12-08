Islamabad [Pakistan], December 8 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the federal government over the protest held in Islamabad on November 26, The Express Tribune reported.

During the PTI core committee meeting, disccussion were held regarding launching a civil disobedience movement, The Express Tribune reported, citing sources.

A sub-committee was established to decide on whether or not to go ahead with the movement as the sub-committee is scheduled to submit its report within 48 hours, with Barrister Gohar Ali Khan appointed as its head.

In addition, the leaders of Imran Khan-founded party, during the core committee meeting decided to lodge an FIR against the government with regards to the November 26 protest.

A separate committee, headed by former Attorney General Latif Khosa, has been established to handle lodging of the FIR while the committee will also include prominent lawyers like Naeem Haider Panjotha.

In the meeting, the PTI leaders said that 146 workers of the party have gone missing after the protest on November 26, according to The Express Tribune report. The PTI started protest on November 24, when PTI caravans moved from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad.

The protesters reached D-Chowk by November 26, where security personnel carried out a late-night crackdown to disperse the people and end the protest.

Earlier in November, the PTI described Pakistani forces' action against PTI protesters as a "massacre ... under the brutal, fascist military regime." Imran Khan's party accused security personnel of assaulting PTI's peaceful protesters in Islamabad during their rally.

In a post on X, the PTI said, "A massacre has unfolded in Pakistan at the hands of security forces under the brutal, fascist military regime led by the establishment and PMLN's illegal government. The nation is drowning in blood."

"Today, armed security forces launched a violent assault on peaceful PTI protesters in Islamabad, firing live rounds with the intent to kill as many people as possible. Snipers were also used in order to murder many civilians. With countless death and injured, the interior minister's threat to kill and then the declaration of "victory" over slaughtered innocents is enough evidence of the regime's inhumanity," it further said.

The PTI said, "The world must condemn this atrocity and the erosion of democracy and humanity in Pakistan. The international community must take a strong stand against this brutal crackdown." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)