Islamabad [Pakistan], July 31 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called for a high-level inquiry into the bomb blast at JUI-F workers convention in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur, which claimed lives of 40 people and injured 200 others, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed sorrow over the blast and called on Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan to hold a high-level inquiry. He prayed for the recovery of injured people and eternal rest for the departed souls.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo urged his party workers to stay peaceful and immediately reach the hospital to donate blood for the injured people. He demanded that the federal and provincial governments provide medical facilities to injured people, according to ARY News reported.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed serious concerns over the Bajaur bomb blast. He said that Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif to provide a helicopter for taking injured people to Peshawar.

According to JUI-F spokesperson, Shehbaz Sharif has ordered to provide a helicopter. The spokesperson further said that the JUI-F supremo decided to travel back to Pakistan after cancelling his private trip to a foreign nation.

At least 40 people were killed and 200 others were injured in a bomb blast that took place at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) workers' convention. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's caretaker Information Minister said that 200 people were injured in the bombing, according to ARY News report. JUI-F Khar Ameer Maulana Ziaullah Jan and Hamidullah were killed in the incident.

Rescue teams and police contingents arrived at the spot and began taking the injured people to a nearby hospital for treatment. Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area, according to ARY News report. Hospitals in Bajaur and nearby regions were put on high alert and critically injured people will be taken to Peshawar.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has acknowledged that the first investigation indicated that the attack was a suicide bombing, Geo News reported. He further said 10kg of explosives were used in the blast and ball bearings were found at the site of the blast.

He added that the bomb site is being used by the investigating teams to gather evidence, according to Geo News. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued instructions to look into the incident and find individuals at fault, according to the Prime Minister's Office. (ANI)

