Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], June 28 (ANI): Janikhel tribesmen have called for an end to the lawlessness in the Bannu area and demanded lasting peace.

The tribesmen had refused to bury their tribal elder, Malik Naseeb Khan, and had been staging a sit-in protest for almost a month, demanding their arrested persons be released and for the agreement between the government and the tribesmen be implemented, reported Geo News.

They also demanded recovery of all missing persons, restoration of lasting peace in the area, compensation for affected families, and others.

Naseeb Khan had been shot dead on May 30 and ever since then, the tribesmen had been protesting for their demands. The tribesmen had been protesting against the lawlessness in their area and were seeking reassurances from authorities that such incidents would not take place again.

Elders who protested said they said they were tired of burying their loved ones and wanted an end to the targeted killings.

The Janikhel tribesmen cited the case of four young persons who had gone missing. Their bodies had later been found charred, reported Geo News.

They demanded a thorough investigation into the crime and for the culprits to be severely punished.

In March, the Janikhel tribes had staged a sit-in protest at Bannu for a week after four youths had mysteriously gone missing. Their bodies were later found and provoked outrage among the tribes.

The week-long sit-in protest had ended after assurances from the provincial government. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ministers had said the government would hold a transparent inquiry into the incident and punish the culprits, reported Geo News.

It was decided that a Shuhada (martyrs) compensation package would be given to families of the four deceased, while the government will introduce a special development plan for the under-developed Janikhel area.

It was also agreed that the government would ensure peace in Janikhel by purging the area of armed groups, while the locals would be allowed possession of weapons with a license and their houses will not be demolished.

The provincial government had promised that within three months the government will carry out a review of the already arrested individuals of the Janikhel tribe and those found innocent will be released immediately, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, the protesting Janikhel tribes ended their month-long sit-in protest in Bannu after negotiations with the official district administration proved successful Sunday. They wrapped up the protest and buried their slain leader, tribal elder Malik Naseeb Khan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)