Karachi [Pakistan], June 5 (ANI): In a major shake-up within Sindh's prison system, Malir Jail head constable Rashid Chingari has reportedly fled following serious allegations of aiding prisoner escapes, prompting the provincial government to order his immediate arrest. Sindh Minister for Prisons, Ali Hassan Zardari, issued the directive after returning from a medical check-up abroad late last night, ARY News reported.

Zardari's swift action signals a broader crackdown on internal collusion within the prison establishment. Sources said the minister wasted no time upon landing, instructing senior officials to act against individuals suspected of facilitating recent jailbreaks. Although Rashid Chingari was not among the 23 jail staff initially suspended, his name surfaced in subsequent investigations, raising serious questions about his role in the Malir Jail incident.

Also Read | What Is Naegleria Fowleri? Texas Woman Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba After Using Tap Water for Sinus Rinse.

Reliable sources confirmed that the DIG Prisons has now been directed to suspend Chingari and open a comprehensive inquiry into his conduct. The revelations come in the wake of ARY News' investigative report exposing a troubling nexus between certain inmates and select prison officials. The expose appears to have pushed the Ministry of Prisons to accelerate its internal investigation and dismantle what authorities now suspect to be a deep-rooted support network enabling multiple escapes.

Ali Hassan Zardari has ordered law enforcement to apprehend Rashid Chingari without delay. Emphasising accountability, the minister said that no official, regardless of position, will be exempt from consequences if found involved in facilitating unlawful activities.

Also Read | 'Sad Story of Our Own Foreign Policy Collapse': Congress After Pakistan Set to Chair UNSC Committee.

The action against Chingari follows a series of high-level suspensions, including that of the Inspector General (IG) Jails Sindh, the DIG Jails, and the Superintendent of Malir Jail. These moves came after more than 200 inmates escaped in what is now considered one of the most serious security lapses in Karachi's prison history, reported ARY News.

Sindh's senior minister, Sharjeel Memon, stated after a high-level meeting that an inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the jailbreak, and preliminary findings indicate that 138 inmates are still at large. The government has now offered a brief window of leniency, announcing that prisoners who surrender within 24 hours will be treated less harshly, while those who fail to do so will face an additional seven-year sentence under jailbreak laws.

An internal report on the jailbreak reveals that chaos began at 12:05 am, when inmates initiated a disturbance inside the facility. Prison staff attempted to control the unrest, but the situation rapidly deteriorated. Inmates reportedly broke doors and metal grills in Circle No. 4, while large-scale vandalism occurred in Circles 2 and 5.

Administrative areas, including the E-Court, CPLC, and CRO offices, also sustained significant damage. By 1:00 am, 216 inmates had escaped; 78 were later recaptured. One inmate, Tahir Khan, was killed while trying to flee, and 12 others sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention, ARY News reported.

The episode has exposed major lapses in prison management and prompted urgent steps to restore order and accountability within Karachi's correctional facilities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)