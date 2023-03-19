Islamabad [Pakistan], March 19 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz has rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan's claim that his wife Bushra Bibi was alone at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore when Punjab police carried out a search operation earlier today.

The Punjab police launched a 'search operation' at the PTI's chief residence hours after Imran Khan left to appear before a local court in Islamabad. Reacting to the police's action, Imran Khan in a tweet said that police led an "assault" in his house when his wife Bushra Bibi was alone.

Imran took to social media to announce that, "Meanwhile Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment."

Reacting to Imran Khan's statement, Maryam Nawaz in a series of tweets said, "If only one woman is present in the security park, then who is firing bullets and petrol bombs on the police from inside? Don't you think before telling a lie?"

Maryam Nawaz posted a purported video on her Twitter timeline wherein a man can be seen throwing some explosive from the PTI chief's Lahore residence.

As per The Express Tribune report, Maryam Nawaz in a tweet wrote, "Didn't I say that this [PTI] is a terrorist group whose leader is housing miscreants and trained terrorists in his house to avoid the law and punishment? Previously, such scenes were seen only in matters related to terrorism. Shameful!"

In another tweet, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said that brave police do not fear arrest and accountability. She said, "Only thieves, bandits and terrorists fear arrest and accountability."

Earlier, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Anwar said police had completed the search and cleanup operation in Zaman Park and seized AK-47 assault rifles and a large number of bullets from Imran Khan's residence in Lahore, as per the Geo News report.

Furthermore, glass bottles suspected to be used in making Molotov cocktails, and hundreds of marbles for being shot at police with slingshots were also taken from the PTI chairman's house. Usman Anwar said five more Kalashnikovs were also found on Khan's property. More than 60 PTI workers were arrested from Imran Khan's residence and taken to an undisclosed location for further investigation, as per the Geo News report.

In response to a question, he said that the legal status of the guns whether they were licensed or not was being evaluated. Usman Anwar said that the roads near Zaman Park which were blocked with shipping containers prior to the search operations have "now been cleared." He further stated that anti-encroachment personnel also accompanied the police along with heavy earthmoving machinery. (ANI)

