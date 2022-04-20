Islamabad [Pakistan], April 20 (ANI): Lawmakers from Balochistan on Tuesday raised slogans against the Former Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government and the security forces in the Pakistan National Assembly for carrying out 'agenda' killing of Baloch people.

This comes in the context of the April 16 heart-wrenching incident in Chagai district in Balochistan when the security forces opened fire on unarmed and oppressed Baloch people in which six persons were killed and many others injured.

Pakistani forces allegedly forced several drivers from the ethnic minority areas of Balochistan to abandon their vehicles and march through the desert to their homes in the Chagai district near the border with Afghanistan.

The BNP-M member regretted that the Baloch people had been the victim of extrajudicial killings since 1947 and this was happening even today.

In the absence of PM Sharif from the house, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif responded to the protesting BNP-M lawmakers, stating that the Balochistan issue had been there since the 1960s. He admitted that excesses had been committed with the people of Balochistan and agreements with them were violated.

Taking the floor, JUI-F leader Mohammad Jamaluddin also alleged that women and children of Waziristan had been killed during the bombing in Khost, the border town of Afghanistan some three days back, reported Dawn.

"Are our agencies so weak? They (terrorists) visit our areas regularly. They come here dancing on horses carrying Kalashnikovs after travelling 40 to 50 kilometres. Don't they (agencies) see them (terrorists)?" he asked, while also "condemning" the incident.

Drawing attention to the human rights violations and the 'bombing attacks', the JUI-F leader said that if there are Taliban or terrorists in the area, then the security forces must take action against them.

He termed such "bombing attacks" on tribal people a violation of human rights and Pakistan's Constitution. He also stressed that while the security forces are conducting operations against the terrorists, innocent people should not be harmed or targeted, as per the newspaper.

The lawmakers also targeted Imran Khan for allegedly polluting the political atmosphere by inciting the youth to violence and use of abusive language. They sought action to prevent him from spreading anarchy. (ANI)

