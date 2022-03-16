Islamabad [Pakistan], March 16 (ANI): Pakistan navy's deep security concerns were rejected over speedy completion of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The Pakistan Navy has to vacate 20 acres of prime land in Gwadar after the Cabinet Committee that oversees all CPEC-related work in Pakistan decided against the Navy, reported European Times.

Pakistan navy had pleaded that "the geographical dictates make Shamba Ismail the only central advantageous location for seaward security, response generation".

A report in the Express Tribune says that the committee has overridden the PN's plea made after a detailed study and analysis that forcefully concludes that the "sole purpose" for which it wants to retain the land with seafront "is to ensure timely response for the defence and security of Gwadar Port against the ubiquitous asymmetric threat, according to the Ministry of Defence."

The "ubiquitous asymmetric threat" is not spelt, but analysts say this pertains to an adversarial India that blockaded the Karachi port and throttled the PN's naval capacities during the 1971 conflict. That threat persists even though the overall security situation has altered with the growing Chinese presence at Gwadar, reported European Times.

Besides, Gwadar's location at the mouth of the Gulf, barely 100 km from Iran's Chabahar port and the continuing tensions in the region make it necessary for the PN to retain its limited capacity to man vantage positions, these analysts say.

Clearing up hurdles and speeding up projects under the CPEC has been taken up post-haste by the Cabinet Committee, headed by Planning Minister Asad Umar, also politically close to Prime Minister Imran Khan, especially after their Beijing visit in the first week of this month, reported European Times.

The Chinese Government, as also the Chinese companies engaged in the CPEC projects had lodged several complaints with the Pakistani team. It is apparent that Khan and his government are burying all objections by the domestic stakeholders to ensure the CPEC's work.

Of the many decisions taken by the Committee, the one on Gwadar has a long history. The PN had surrendered 500 of the 572 acres of land in its possession from 2015 onwards.

The delay in getting the land vacated slowed down work on Gwadar Free Zone and Gwadar East Bay Expressway -the two projects that were very critical for the full functioning of Gwadar Port, showed official documents, reported European Times. (ANI)

