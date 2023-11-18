Islamabad [Pakistan], November 18 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif met with US Ambassador Donald Blome in Lahore and discussed the current political and economic landscape in the country, Dawn News reported on Saturday.

The US envoy called on the party leader, and their discussion centred on the importance of Pakistan's relations with the United States.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Another Premature Baby Dies in Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital, Total Reaches Five.

As per the Pakistan-based news daily, the meeting was specifically focused on his party's preparations for the upcoming elections and coincided with Nawaz's series of public gatherings leading up to the elections next year, following his return to the country on October 21.

Dawn News reported, quoting the party's official statement, that Nawaz shared his thoughts on the political and economic situation in Pakistan and the former premier conveyed to the envoy that "the people of Pakistan would once again place their trust in the PML-N to navigate the country through the numerous challenges it currently faces".

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Gaza's Gen-Z Social Media Warriors Continue Fight To Disseminate Pro-Palestinian Voices Despite Harassment.

The discussion between the duo also encompassed various domains, including trade, economy, climate change, security, and regional stability.

Nawaz also raised the issue of the "plight of innocent Palestinians who are being mercilessly killed by the indiscriminate Israeli bombardment and imposition of siege around Gaza", Dawn News reported.

He called for an immediate end to hostilities and the urgent provision of humanitarian and medical assistance to war-hit people.

Nawaz Sharif landed at Islamabad airport last month as he returned to Pakistan after four years of exile in London.

His return has boosted the political fortunes of his party, The Geo News reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)