Islamabad [Pakistan], November 2 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, the two discussed Pakistan's political situation and legal affairs, ARY News reported, citing sources.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

The two also discussed the distribution of party tickets, election narrative and matters related to addressing grievances of the Pakistan People's Party and other coalition partners, sources said.

The meeting was also attended by PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz and Salman Shehbaz.

On October 31, Nawaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting of the PML-N in Jati Umra.

The meeting at PML-N supremo's Raiwind residence was attended by Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Ishaq Dar and others, party sources said.

The PML-N meeting discussed initiating contacts with the other political parties in the country, as per ARY News.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif lamented how Pakistan's economy is in dire straits with very high inflation, dangerously low foreign exchange reserves and vowed to redirect the country on the path of growth, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.

Nawaz compared how flour, petrol cost way higher today than when he was in power. "Was I ousted for this reason? What is this decision? You are the public, you tell, do you agree with this decision?"

He said that if Pakistan was run on his 1990 economic model, "not a single person would have been unemployed, there would be nothing like poverty [...] but today, the condition is so bad that one has to think if they can feed their children or pay electricity bills".

The PML-N supremo made the remarks while addressing a massive crowd of supporters at the Minar-e-Pakistan rally in Lahore.

Nawaz clarified that these tough economic conditions weren't created during the Shehbaz Sharif-led government but traced back to a long time.

The PML-N supremo also waved two copies of electricity bills which he claimed were from his tenure and after he was ousted. "Do you remember how dharnas were held? But we kept doing our work."

While addressing his supporters, Nawaz said, "I am meeting you today after several years, but my relationship of love with you is the same. There is no difference in this relationship," he said. "The love I am seeing in your eyes, I am proud of it."

He said he never betrayed his supporter nor did he shy from any kind of sacrifice. He recalled how fake cases were framed against him and his party leaders. "But no one abandoned the PML-N flag."

Nawaz Sharif reached Lahore on October 21 after spending four years in self-imposed exile. Sharif landed in Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore in the same helicopter that was used by incarcerated former PM Imran Khan for his political campaigns, SAMAA TV reported. (ANI)

