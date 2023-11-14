Islamabad [Pakistan], November 14 (ANI): Ahead of the general elections, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took a jibe at Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif over his recent visit to Balochistan, advising him to concentrate on addressing issues in Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Notably, differences have occurred between PPP and PML-N after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led coalition government completed its term in August.

"Mian sahab has been suggested to visit other provinces. I would suggest that he should stay in Lahore and focus on its problems," Zardari said while addressing a press conference in Mithi, Sindh.

Bilawal Bhutto's reaction comes as PML-N announced an alliance in elections with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) in Sindh and Nawaz Sharif's recent visit to Quetta where several Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) politicians are expected to join PML-N.

The PPP chief further urged former PM Sharif to engage in independent politics instead of relying on alliances.

"PML-N should do politics on its own instead of relying on others. They ran away from the local body election. I don't know what the fear was," ARY News quoted Zardari as saying who suggested that PML-N should have prioritized addressing issues in Balochistan.

Zardari also criticized PML-N for aligning with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) despite past conflicts.

"If BAP was bad yesterday, they will be bad today as well. The same result will come out in Mian Sahib's visit," he said.

The former minister stressed the need for constructive politics, saying, "Pakistan cannot prosper amid the politics of backbiting, accusations, and revenge."

"Those who sit in Islamabad know less about ground realities. We don't look left and right, we look towards the people," ARY News quoted him as saying.

Earlier, he had said that the "electoral alliance" between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) will be more beneficial for his party in the upcoming general election.

"We worked hard to make him [Shehbaz Sharif] prime minister. It was the need of the hour." He said that the decision was taken to improve the situation as the country was facing a political and democratic crisis. (ANI)

