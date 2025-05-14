Lahore [Pakistan], May 14 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has called for urgent government intervention following alarming findings from a recent fact-finding mission to Derek Abad, Kot Addu in Punjab province.

The mission, prompted by a complaint from a local pastor, reveals systematic eviction attempts against small Christian farmers by local land mafias, despite legal protections granted to the community. In a press release issued Tuesday, HRCP stated that many of the affected farmers, who have cultivated the land for decades, are being forcibly displaced in what appears to be a case of faith-based discrimination. The commission warns that the evictions defy multiple court directives and government rulings that affirm the Christian community's legitimate right to the land.

According to press release, despite a stay order from the Lahore High Court, reportedly still in effect, farmers say land grabbers continue to pressure them to vacate their lands. They also claim the authorities have failed to issue formal land allotment letters, leaving them at the mercy of powerful local mafias and without proof of legal possession.

HRCP Chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt emphasised the compounded vulnerability of the Christian farming community, saying, "As Christians, this community is doubly vulnerable. They deserve recognition, legal protection, and restitution for decades of state neglect."

The HRCP has demanded that the Punjab government take immediate action to halt the evictions, issue pending land allotment letters, and launch a probe into the activities of land grabbers. The commission also called for swift legal action against those responsible for illegal displacements and intimidation. Local farmers told HRCP that losing their land would strip them of their only livelihood and deepen their poverty. Many expressed fear for their safety and uncertainty about their future.

This situation reflects the broader challenges faced by religious minorities in Pakistan, who often endure discrimination, marginalization, and violence despite legal protections. For many, the lack of enforcement of laws and state support exacerbates their vulnerability, leaving them at the mercy of powerful groups and deepening their socio-economic hardships. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)