Peshawar (Pakistan), Nov 19 (PTI) At least nine militants and eight security personnel were killed in bloody clashes during an anti-terror operation in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province late on Monday, sources said.

Two "important" commanders of the Lashkar-e-Islam terror outfit were also eliminated in the intelligence-based operation against a high-value target conducted in the Tirah Maidan valley of Khyber district, they said.

Seven security personnel and six militants were also injured in the operation.

Troops were engaged at three points in the district during the operation that lasted several hours.

Local sources said some residents of nearby areas were also injured.

