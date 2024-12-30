Gilgit [PoGB], December 30 (ANI): Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) is grappling with a significant issue: widespread unemployment among its youth. Despite the region's natural beauty and vast potential for growth, university graduates from PoGB are struggling to find meaningful employment.

The lack of job opportunities has become a critical concern for the local population.

Also Read | NoName057 DDoS: Pro-Russian Hackers Target Italian Foreign Ministry, Milan Airports and Transport Websites in 'Retaliatory' Cyberattack, Say Reports.

Fahim Akhter, a social activist from the region, has expressed the deep frustration felt by the youth.

"On one hand, the government insists that jobs are being offered, but on the other hand, university graduates are left with no opportunities. They are stranded without any viable options," he explained.

Also Read | Afghanistan: Taliban Say They Will Close All National and Foreign NGOs Employing Afghan Women; Cites They Do No Wear Islamic Headscarf Correctly.

Akhter also emphasised the urgent need for a shift in the government's approach to employment in the region. According to him, the key solution to combating unemployment in PoGB lies in promoting entrepreneurship. "The government must encourage the local population to pursue business ventures, offering them the necessary support. Those willing to start their own businesses should be given access to resources like soft loans and other financial assistance," he stated.

One of the major obstacles to youth employment in PoGB is the lack of infrastructure and opportunities to develop local businesses. Akhter pointed out the irony that despite the region's proximity to the busy Sost border, local youth are unable to capitalise on this geographical advantage in terms of job opportunities. The economic potential of the region remains largely untapped due to the government's neglect.

Akhter also called for a change in the mindset of the people of PoGB. He stressed the need to move away from the traditional belief that government jobs are the only option for securing a livelihood. "We need to broaden our perspectives. Apart from government jobs, people can create their own businesses, particularly in sectors like tourism, which has immense untapped potential in this region," he explained.

The youth of PoGB not only need job opportunities but also require guidance and support to unlock their full potential. Sadly, the puppet government of PoGB has largely failed to respond to these pressing needs. Acting at the behest of Islamabad, the government has focused more on exploiting the region's people and resources than on investing in the future of its residents.

Instead of taking concrete actions to address the region's developmental challenges, the government has largely ignored the economic needs of the youth.

Despite the region's abundant natural resources, the PoGB government has failed to create a sustainable and inclusive economic environment. This neglect has left the region's youth with few prospects and limited opportunities for growth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)