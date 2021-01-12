Malakand (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) [Pakistan], January 12 (ANI): During an anti-government rally at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders lashed out at the Imran Khan-led government, calling it 'incompetent and corrupt'.

Speaking of the problems the country's middle-class and poor segments were facing, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that Pakistan's inflation was the highest in the entire Asian region, adding that Imran Khan's entire team consists of corrupt individuals, Geo News reported.

"They snatched jobs and destroyed homes. There's corruption in the sewing machine of [PM Imran Khan's sister] Aleema Khan; there's corruption in the Billion Tree Tsunami project; there's corruption everywhere!" he said.

The PPP leader also slammed the premier for calling the protesting Hazara familes of the Machh massacre victims as 'blackmailers'.

"What kind of justice is this? Instead of going to the victims, the prime minister called them to him," he remarked.

Terming the administration as 'frauds', Bilawal said that each citizen demands for the 'selected' to go, adding that people have been tolerating the 'illegal rulers' for 60 years.

He also vowed to collectively work to bring an end to 'selected' PM Imran Khan's regime.

Meanwhile, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in his address stressed that the 'flood of people' would wash the incompetent rulers from Pakistan, reported Geo News.

"The nation will take back what it entrusted to them... This government has unjustly robbed the nation... It has to do with an illegitimate ruler who has stolen votes," he said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter chief Amir Muqam said that Imran Khan is the "synonym of lies and hypocrisy" who shifts the blame of his incompetence to opposition leaders.

"This incompetent [man] has made Pakistan extremely indebted to other countries and international organisations," he said.

According to Geo News, Muqam further said the "inflation" had plunged the country into "darkness", while criticising Khan for Saturday's power breakdown, saying that he could not generate electricity himself nor run the power system.

According to a report by Geo News, strict security arrangements have been made for the rally at Zafar Park in Batkhela, Malakand, while seating arrangements for 10,000 expected participants have been made at the site.

Earlier this month, the PDM had held a rally in Bahawalpur.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal are among major leaders who have said that they will send the Imran-led government packing and have organised several PDM rallies including those in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and Lahore since October 16.

The PDM has demanded the resignation of Imran Khan by January 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)