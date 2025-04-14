Islamabad, Apr 14 (PTI) Pakistan's parliament on Monday passed a unanimous resolution strongly condemning the ongoing military attack and related atrocities by the Israeli army in Gaza.

The move comes days after Mufti Taqi Usmani, a prominent Islamic scholar who heads a conglomerate of seminaries of Islam's Deobandi school of thought in Pakistan, called on the Muslim world to impose a complete boycott of Israel.

The cleric stressed that protests against Israel must be peaceful after anti-Israel protesters attacked American fast-food restaurant chains in several cities across Pakistan.

The resolution, moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar in the National Assembly — the lower house of Parliament — received support from all political parties.

It strongly condemned the "ruthless destruction" of civil infrastructure, including homes, hospitals, schools, and places of worship, caused by what it called barbaric Israeli bombardment.

It noted that the latest Israeli offensive which resumed on March 18 has resulted in the killing of 1,600 innocent Palestinians bringing the total toll to over 65,000 deaths in Gaza.

The National Assembly demanded the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Israeli occupying forces from the Gaza Strip in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735 of 2024.

Last week, an outlet of an American fast-food restaurant chain came under attack in Lahore by anti-Israel protesters.

