Karachi [Pakistan], August 12 (ANI): Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is unhappy over the appointment of Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar as caretaker Prime Minister (PM), ARY News reported.

As per ARY News, PPP senior leader Khurshid Shah said that it would have been better if someone else was appointed as caretaker PM. He said that the name was picked from the Senate.

Khurshid Shah said they were unaware that Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar will be appointed as caretaker Prime Minister. PPP had finalized five names which included Saleem Abbas, Jalil Abbas, Muhammad Malik and Afzal Khan from KP, he added.

According to the ARY News, the PPP leader said that as a caretaker prime minister, Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar should ensure a transparent election.

Pakistan's President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Anwarul Haque Kakar as Caretaker Prime Minister for the country.

On the social media account, X (formerly known as Twitter), the President's Office said that under Article 224 A of Pakistan's constitution, Alvi appointed Anwarul Haque Kakar as caretaker PM."President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Anwarul Haque Kakar as Caretaker Prime Minister The President approved the appointment under Article 224 A of the Constitution," the office said in a tweet.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz met and concluded their last round of talks and decided to make Senator Kakar as caretaker PM.

Balochistan lawmaker, Kakar was elected to the Senate in 2018 and has also served as the spokesperson of the provincial government prior to his election to the upper house, as per Geo News.

The lawmaker was selected as the 8th interim head of the government, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said Saturday.

Kakar and his party had good ties with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during its government and he was among the people who former prime minister Imran Khan consulted on the matters of Balochistan. (ANI)

