Islamabad [Pakistan], November 27 (ANI): After International Monetary Fund (IMF) pressured the Imran Khan government to disclose expenditures on the Covid-19 relief package, Pakistani rupees (PKR) 40 billion irregularities have been unveiled.

According to Express Tribune, Pakistan on Friday gave in to the International Monetary Fund's pressure by releasing the audit report.

The findings of the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) -the constitutional body - showed mis-procurement, payments to ineligible beneficiaries, cash withdrawal through fake biometrics and procurements of substandard goods by Utility Stores Corporation (USC) for consumption.

The release of the report by the Ministry of Finance is one of the five prior actions that the IMF has asked Pakistan to implement if it wants to get the USD1 billion loan tranche by January next year.

The auditors attempted to scrutinise Pakistani Rs 354.3 billion expenses but did not get all the records, the report showed. From the record of expenses and procurements available, the auditors have unearthed Rs 40 billion irregularities.

The maximum irregularities of over Pakistani Rs 25 billion were found against Rs 133 billion spent under the banner of the Benazir Income Support Programme, which was equal to 19 per cent of its spending. The USC spent Rs 10 billion but the auditors raised questions on Rs 5.2 billion or 52 per cent of its spending. (ANI)

