Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], May 7 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday announced a development grant of Rs 2 billion for Bisham tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to address issues related to basic facilities, Pak media reported.

Addressing a gathering in Bisham tehsil of KP, the PM announced the grant to resolve civic and municipal issues related to water and road maintenance. He also announced a medical college for the area.

PM Shehbaz appealed to the chief minister of KP, Mahmood Khan to ensure free medicines and treatment for the poor people in hospitals, otherwise, he said, he would address the issue himself and ensure the free provision of health facilities, reported Dawn.

He said that if he was given the opportunity, then he would ensure free health services in all hospitals of the country.

Shehbaz assured the people of KP that he would work day and night to make KP a great province, "People of KP, it is my promise to you that I will rest only after solving your basic issues," adding that Pakistan would not progress only with the progress of Punjab, but progress only when KP, Sindh and Balochistan would develop as well alongside Punjab, the Dawn reported.

The PM appealed to KP CM to reduce the wheat prices, and added that if the chief minister did not reduce the prices, then he would himself "give money for cheaper wheat".

"The price of wheat in KP and Punjab would be brought at par over the next few days," he said.

He reassured that people of KP would not have complaints with his government in regards to wheat supply since there was ample amount of stock available. "Only your [provincial] government will have to fairly and transparently distribute it," he added.

PM also urged the people to struggle and strive for the country's progress. He said that Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi had offered aid during his recent visits but "begging" would not help revitalise the country.

Speaking of the Bisham-Khwazakhela expressway, PM said that he would make efforts to ensure the completion of the Puran grid station in three months and speed up the work on the Bisham-Khwazakhela expressway, Dawn reported.

Criticising the previous government, PM Shehbaz said that he did not mention the performance of former prime minister Imran Khan-led PTI government in his recent address as the previous government has nothing to show.

He accused the PTI government of role in historic inflation in the country, with a huge debt of around Rs 24,000 billion. He also said that there was no development under the regime of PTI government, "no new hospitals in KP and delay in development projects while taking credit for projects initiated by the PML-N," reported the Dawn. (ANI)

