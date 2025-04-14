Gilgit [PoGB], April 14 (ANI): Students in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) have taken to the streets after their registration forms for upcoming board examinations were cancelled just a month ahead of the scheduled tests. The last-minute invalidation has left hundreds in academic limbo, sparking widespread frustration and protests in the region, TNN Stories reported.

According to reports, around 700 students gathered outside the Gilgit Press Club to voice their concerns and condemn the mismanagement by local authorities and private educational institutions. Many of the protestors expressed anger over what they described as years of systemic neglect and exploitation.

One student, visibly distressed, said, "We paid fees until March, only to be informed our forms were rejected. If we had been informed about these problems beforehand, we would have searched for other solutions. Now that only a month remains before the exams, we have a significant setback."

The cancellations appear to be the latest fallout from a long-standing educational crisis. After completing matriculation from local high schools, many students were unable to secure spots in government colleges and were forced to enrol in private institutions. However, these private colleges have also failed to provide clarity, largely due to inconsistent communication from education boards, reported TNN Stories.

Adding to the confusion, another student explained, "The Federal Board says we're part of the Science group, while the KPK Board categorises us as Arts students. This discrepancy has led to the cancellation of our registrations for three years."

Students also accused private colleges of exploiting the situation for financial gain, charging substantial fees while failing to provide solutions to their ongoing academic difficulties.

With board examinations just weeks away, the students of PoGB now face uncertainty about their academic future. The protests continue, as demonstrators call for justice and immediate government intervention to resolve the crisis and prevent further harm, TNN Stories reported.

The broader education system in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including PoGB, has long struggled with serious issues: a chronic shortage of trained and adequately paid teachers, outdated curricula, political interference in academic administration, and ineffective teaching practices. These factors have contributed to the erosion of educational standards and a widespread lack of critical thinking skills among students. (ANI)

