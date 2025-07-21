Islamabad [Pakistan], July 21 (ANI): Police in Islamabad on Sunday blocked Baloch protesters from reaching the National Press Club, as a sit-in led by the families of forcibly disappeared persons and leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) entered its fifth consecutive day, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to the report by The Balochistan Post, the demonstrators, which include women, children, and elderly individuals, attempted to peacefully march to the Press Club. However, authorities sealed off access routes with barricades, forcing the protesters to resume their sit-in on the road under harsh weather conditions.

The families expressed frustration and disbelief, questioning whether it was a crime to travel from Balochistan to Islamabad to demand justice peacefully. They said that over the past five days, they had endured both heavy rain and scorching heat without being provided basic shelter such as tents or shaded areas.

The Balochistan Post quoted the family of BYC leader Dr Mahrang Baloch as saying that the police treated them "like criminals and enemies," obstructing their right to peaceful assembly and attempting to intimidate them into ending the protest.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee accused the Islamabad police of employing "repressive tactics" -- including sealing roads, denying essential shelter, and parking a police bus nearby to instil fear of forced eviction. "This is not only a denial of the right to peaceful assembly, but a clear attempt to suppress and erase the voices of those demanding justice," the committee said.

As reported by The Balochistan Post, human rights advocate Imaan Mazari stated late Sunday night that Baloch mothers and daughters were forcibly evicted from a flat in Islamabad after the local station house officer (SHO) of Sabzi Mandi allegedly pressured the landlord. Earlier in the day, the water supply to the flat had reportedly been cut off. The women were forced to vacate the premises around midnight.

The continuing crackdown has raised grave concerns among rights groups and civil society, especially as the protest grows in visibility and resilience despite adversity. As The Balochistan Post continues to document, these demonstrators are not only confronting weather and police restrictions but also systemic neglect, simply for demanding accountability for their disappeared loved ones. (ANI)

