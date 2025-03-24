Balochistan [Pakistan], March 24 (ANI): Police used tear gas to disperse protesters in the Panjgur district of Pakistan's Balochistan as a shutter-down strike entered its third consecutive day, Dawn reported. Shutter-down strikes were observed in various cities of Balochistan after BYC gave the protest call against the arrest of its leadership and a crackdown on its sit-in in Quetta.

Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch and 16 other activists were arrested from their protest camp at Quetta's Sariab Road on Saturday. Their arrest came a day after they claimed that three protesters had died due to police action.

In a post on X, the BYC said that protest in Panjgur for the third day continued amid "firing and state violence." According to a BYC statement, demonstrators have demanded an end to state repression, enforced disappearances and targeting of peaceful protesters.

"Third Day of Protest in Panjgur Amid Firing and State Violence The protest in Panjgur has entered its third day as people continue to resist the brutal crackdown on the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) and the arrest of Dr. Mahrang Baloch and other activists. Demonstrators are demanding an end to state repression, enforced disappearances, and the targeting of peaceful protesters," BYC posted on X.

"Yesterday, FC personnel opened fire on the protesters in an attempt to disperse the demonstration, but despite the violence, the protest continued. Today, the repression has escalated further, with police and death squad militias firing live rounds and using tear gas against the protesters," it added.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1904117590496350565

The BYC said a protest was also staged in Kalat, where protesters chanted "slogans condemning enforced disappearances, police brutality and the violent suppression of peaceful demonstrations across Balochistan," Dawn reported.

The group said the demonstration in Kalat was part of the "growing wave of resistance, as people continue to defy state repression and demand justice despite escalating crackdowns."

The group alleged that "security forces once again opened fire" in Quetta, leaving many protesters "critically injured." The group further said, "Several people have been critically injured as security forces continue their crackdown on peaceful demonstrators. The state's repression is intensifying, stand with us against this tyranny."

Separately, Mahrang Baloch's sister Nadia Baloch said that she was allowed to meet her sister after she requested for three hours and threatened jail staff that she would go on hunger strike if she was not allowed to meet her sister.

In a post on X, Nadia Baloch stated, "After pleading for 3-hours & threatening jail staff that I would go on a hunger strike outside if I wasn't allowed to meet my sister @MahrangBaloch_, I was finally permitted to see her but only for a couple of minutes. My younger sister, Iqra, was not allowed to meet her. When I met her, Dr. Mahrang looked strong, smiled, and conveyed this message: "Tell my nation to stay strong, continue their peaceful protests and marches for justice."

https://x.com/NadiaBaloch99/status/1904100121215664526

On Sunday, Mahrang Baloch's sister Iqra Baloch and cousin Asma Baloch said they were not permitted to meet her at Quetta District Jail, where she is detained under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) provisions as her arrest has not been officially disclosed.

Speaking to Dawn about today's meeting, Nadia Baloch said the family was kept waiting for a long time and added that Mahrang's lawyer was not allowed to meet her for the past two days. She said, "They finally allowed me to go in, but once again, I was made to wait three more hours before meeting Mahrang."

Nadia Baloch said, "When I met Mahrang Baloch after three hours, I became emotional and my eyes welled with tears. However, Mahrang smiled and told me to keep my spirits up and be like her," adding that her sister seemed determined and steadfast despite the difficulties she was facing in jail and her face showed no signs of disappointment.

She further said that their meeting lasted for two hours. She said that Mahrang Baloch asked about the bodies and their families and voiced concern that they would be abandoned and buried similarly to nameless individuals. She said Mahrang and another Baloch activist were kept together, Dawn reported. However, they were separated from all other prisoners.

"Every possible effort is being made to intimidate us, but we will not back down from the struggle for our rights and justice. I will continue to struggle for the recovery of the missing persons and raise my voice on every platform. Such arrests and cases cannot hinder or disrupt my path," Nadia Baloch quoted Mahrang Baloch as saying.

"Mahrang said her struggle was for truth and justice. She told me, 'We have to remain united and raise our voices peacefully so that the world understands our legitimate demands because every sacrifice is taking us closer to the destination,'" she quoted Mahrang as saying.

Separately, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai said she was "disturbed and concerned" regarding Mahrang Baloch's detention.

In a post on X, Yousafzai stated, "She represents millions of voiceless people -- women and children -- who are facing human rights violations in Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is her right to protest and speak out for the most vulnerable people -- and she must be immediately released. I stand with Mahrang Baloch." (ANI)

