Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], December 23 (ANI): The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) government has announced a new policy mandating polio vaccination as a prerequisite for obtaining birth, death, and marriage certificates, The Express Tribune reported.

This measure is aimed at bolstering the province's ongoing efforts to eradicate polio.

Under this directive, families refusing to administer polio drops to their children will be denied access to these essential documents.

The policy, primarily focused on areas around Peshawar and village councils, intends to ensure widespread immunisation and reduce the risk of polio transmission in vulnerable communities.

A notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Peshawar and forwarded to the District Health Officer (DHO) and Medical Officer (MO) has outlined strict compliance measures. It further warns that any breach of the directive will result in disciplinary action against those responsible, reported The Express Tribune.

A spokesperson from the health department emphasised the significance of this decision, stating, "This decision will ensure that every child is immunised, and we are taking all necessary steps to safeguard future generations from polio."

Polio eradication has been a persistent challenge in Pakistan, with the country facing significant hurdles in achieving total elimination of the virus. Despite extensive campaigns, some families remain hesitant to vaccinate their children, citing various reasons.

The government views this policy as a vital step to address such resistance and improve vaccination coverage.

The initiative is being closely monitored by health organisations both domestically and internationally, as it could serve as a potential model for other regions struggling to enhance immunisation efforts, The Express Tribune reported.

By linking vital document issuance with vaccination compliance, the K-P government aims to accelerate its campaign to make the province polio-free. (ANI)

