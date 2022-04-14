Islamabad [Pakistan], April 14 (ANI): Pakistan's Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday filed an intra-court appeal against the Lahore High Court decision on the restoration of the power of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mazari.

Yesterday, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti had instructed Mazari to conduct the election of Chief Minister on the previously fixed date which was April 16, Dawn Newspaper reported.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: South Korean Photographer Booked for Entering Ukraine Without Permission.

Currently, Pervaiz Elahi and the Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz are running neck to neck for the post of CM after the resignation of Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The order passed on the petitions of Elahi and opposition leader Shehbaz states, "It is directed that the Deputy Speaker on the date fixed i.e. April 16, 2022, shall proceed to elect the Chief Minister in terms of sub-Article (3) of Article 130 of the Constitution read with Rule 20 of the Rules of Procedure and all other enabling provisions and powers in this behalf," as per reported by Dawn.

Also Read | China Creating New COVID-19 Strains in Pakistan, Says Expert.

Punjab Assembly Speaker called the Mazari's attendance in the PML-N lawmakers' private session at their hotel in Lahore, a violation of the rules and procedures of the Provincial Assembly.

"Hence, the order of the bench of Lahore High Court is not sustainable in law and is liable to set aside (impugned order)," the appeal stated.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League -Q Secretary General Kamal Ali Agha filed a separate appeal in court today as well which called the conduct of the Deputy Speaker had been "compromised" and against the discipline, according to Dawn.

"The Deputy Speaker is legally unable to preside over the session, as a no-confidence motion was also moved against him," it pointed out.

It further added that Mazari expressed his grievances against the PA Speaker on a television programme last night which had raised questions on the Deputy Speaker's impartiality, individuality, and oath. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)