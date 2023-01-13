Islamabad [Pakistan], January 13 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday signed the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

"I Parvez Elahi, chief minister of Punjab, hereby advise you to dissolve the provincial assembly," he said in a brief one-line advice addressed to Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, as quoted by Dawn newspaper.

Also Read | Special Counsel to Probe Biden’s Handling of Government Documents – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

This comes a day after Punjab Chief Minister proved his majority in the provincial assembly, winning the confidence vote in Thursday's early hours, after weeks of political turbulence in the most populous province in Pakistan.

"There were 186 votes in favor of the resolution Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has received a vote of confidence from the House as Chief Minister of Punjab," Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tweeted.

Also Read | ‘Sex for Visa’ Row: Pakistan Says Looking Into Case of Indian Woman’s Allegations, Expresses ‘Zero Tolerance’ for Misbehaviour.

The vote of confidence started after Wednesday midnight and concluded with PTI and PML-Q coalition showing a majority with the support of 186 lawmakers, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

This vote was held after the Lahore High Court (LHC) ruled that the Punjab Governor had the authority to ask the chief minister to seek the trust of the house even during an ongoing session.

Earlier on Wednesday, the LHC had said that the chief minister should have the support of 186 lawmakers -- the required number for being elected as the CM -- round the clock.

As many as 186 members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) voted in support of the Punjab Chief Minister on a resolution moved by Punjab Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and PTI leader Raja Basharat.

The News International reported that the opposition boycotted the session, claiming that the pre-requisite legal requirements were not met and that the Punjab Governor's order of vote of confidence was sub judice.

After winning the vote of confidence, Elahi thanked the leaders of PTI, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) for supporting him during today's session.

"I have full confidence in Imran Khan. I thank the members of the assembly of Tehreek-e-Insaf and Q-League. I also thank Majlis Wahdat al-Muslimeen and independent member Bilal Waraich and all the ministers," he tweeted.

"After Quaid-e-Azam, there is only one leader who is Imran Khan. Taking Imran Khan's vision forward Growing. Imran Khan who has dreamed of a new Pakistan will succeed," he said in another tweet.

He asked the PML-N party to accept defeat. "I stand with Imran Khan's vision and we have restricted thieves to their homes now," the Punjab CM was quoted as saying by The News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)