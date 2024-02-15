Islamabad [Pakistan], February 15 (ANI): Amid allegations of rigging and electoral malfeasance in Pakistan's general elections, re-polling is currently underway at 53 polling stations in Khushab, Kohat, and Ghotki following the shredding of ballot papers by a mob on February 8, ARY News reported.

The re-polling will continue until 5 pm, the report stated, adding that people queued up in numbers on Thursday outside 26 polling stations of NA-88 in Khushab, 25 polling stations of PK-90 in Kohat, and two of PS-8 in Ghotki.

Also Read | Ukraine Attacks Russia's Naval Fleet, Sinks Third Warship With Drone in Black Sea.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stated that the final results for these constituencies will be declared once all the votes are counted.

Last week, the ECP directed re-polling at certain polling stations in one National Assembly (NA) and two provincial assembly constituencies amid allegations of rigging, majorly by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives Ceremonial Welcome in Doha, Holds Bilateral With Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad.

The ECP decided to withhold the results for NA-88 in Khushab, PK-90 in Kohat, and PS-18 in Ghotki after reports of polling material being destroyed or seized from polling officials at multiple polling stations, according to ARY News.

The decision to hold fresh polling was made to ensure the integrity and fairness of the electoral process in these constituencies, according to the report.

The ECP stated that is committed to upholding democratic principles and ensuring that every eligible voter has the opportunity to cast their vote without interference or intimidation, ARY News stated.

Further, according to the report, re-polling was deemed a necessary step to address the concerns raised regarding the previous polling process and to uphold the democratic rights of the citizens in Khushab, Kohat, and Ghotki.

The ECP urged voters to participate actively in the re-polling process and exercise their constitutional right to vote for their chosen candidates.

The re-polling process underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in the electoral process, the ECB stated, adding that it serves as a reminder of the commitment to uphold the democratic values and principles enshrined in the constitution of Pakistan.

The poll panel added it was alert and aware in ensuring that the electoral process was free, fair, and credible, and, that the voice of the people was accurately reflected in the outcome. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)