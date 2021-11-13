Islamabad [Pakistan], November 13 (ANI): Pakistan reported 231 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday.

With 11 new fatalities, the death toll has gone up to 28,595 in the country.

Also Read | Fact Check: COVID-19 Vaccines Can't be Removed After Injection by Drawing out Blood With ‘Wet Cupping’ Process or ‘Detox’ Bath With Epsom Salt and Borax.

According to Ary News, over 1,119 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are admitted to different hospitals.

Out of 33,862 tests, 231 came out positive in 24 hours. The positivity rate is currently at 0.68 per cent, reported Ary News.

Also Read | Elon Musk Sells More Tesla Shares; Stock Drops in Early Trading.

Pakistan has managed to vaccinate 50 per cent of its population, eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, with at least the first vaccination dose. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)