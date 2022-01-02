Islamabad [Pakistan], January 2 (ANI): Pakistan has reported 594 fresh cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, local media reported on Sunday.

The country has so far recorded a total of 1,296,527 COVID-19 cases, while, at least 28,941 people have succumbed to the infection, ARY News reported citing the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) report.

Also Read | First Case of ‘Florona’, A Combined Infection of COVID-19 & Influenza, Reported in Israel.

The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country stands at 637.

According to the NCOC data, a total of 45,585 samples were tested during this period, out of which 594 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 1.3 per cent as compared to yesterday's 1.08 per cent.

Also Read | Indian Hindu Pilgrims Arrive in Pakistan to Visit Century-Old Temple.

The Pakistan government on Sunday warned of the beginning of another COVID-19 wave in the country amid rising cases following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chief and Planning Minister Asad Umar took to his official Twitter handle and stated that genome sequencing has shown a rising proportion of Omicron, "particularly in Karachi".

"Clear evidence now of a beginning of another covid wave which has been expected for last few weeks. Genome sequencing showing rising proportion of omicron cases particularly in Karachi. Remember: wearing a mask is your best protection," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)